Five suspected cases of Mucormycosis reported in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

district has reported five cases of suspected Mucormycosis, in the last few days.

“These COVID-19 patients have shown some clinical symptoms of swollen cheeks, sinusitis, discharge from nose, headache and vomiting,” said Joint Director of Health Services (Virudhunagar), R. Manoharan.

However, he said that only biopsy test could confirm whether the symptoms were caused by the Black Fungal disease.

While two patients have been sent to Government Rajaji Hospital and one to a private hospital in Madurai, one has been referred to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Patients whose immune system has been compromised due to high dosage of steroids were prone to get infected by Mucormycosis, he added. Uncontrolled diabetes could also cause the infection, he said.