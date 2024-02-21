GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five surrender in court in Karur murder case

February 21, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Five youths surrendered before a Judicial Magistrate Court in Muthukulathur in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday in connection with Monday’s murder of Ramar Pandian, a history-sheeter from Madurai, in Aravakurichi in Karur district.

Police identified the surrendered persons as S. Vinoth Kannan, 26, of Karuppayoorani, V. Mahesh Kumar, 24, of Keeranur, R. Dhanush, 21, of Melur, M. Dharma, 25, of Andarkottaram and M. Ramesh, 25, of Andalpuram in Madurai.

All the five, who are hailing from Madurai district, were sent to judicial custody till February 26.

The police said Ramar Pandian was riding a motorbike during his visit to Karur for attending a court hearing when an armed gang waylaid him and attacked him with lethal weapons. He was killed on the spot.

Ramar Pandian was an accused in the case of petrol bomb attack on a vehicle carrying people who were returning from Pasumpon after paying respects to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on his guru puja on October 30, 2012.

