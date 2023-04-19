ADVERTISEMENT

Five Sri Lankan nationals land in Rameswaram, total number of refugees goes up to 227

April 19, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Rameswaram

The couple and three children were rescued by the Rameswaram Marine Police, taken in for an enquiry and then accommodated at the Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Centre in Mandapam

The Hindu Bureau

A family of five, including three children, arrived near Arichalmunai, early on Wednesday morning | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

A family of five, including three children, from Sri Lanka, illegally arrived in Rameswaram, early on Wednesday.

The police identified them as S. Shanthakumar (33) of Vavuniya, his wife, Rupa Leshmi (26) and their children, Hemsran (7), Yoshana (4), and Darushan (2).

The family had boarded a mechanised boat at Thalaimannar in the island nation and stealthily dropped anchor at Arichalmunai at around 3.30 a.m. They were rescued by the Rameswaram Marine Police and taken to the police station for an enquiry.

A total of 227 Sri Lankan nationals have arrived Rameswaram since a severe economic crisis hit the island nation. They have been lodged at the Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Centre in Mandapam.

