Five southern districts among top 10 in Plus Two pass percentage in Tamil Nadu

May 06, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

B.Tilak Chandar

Sivaganga, one of the 10 southern districts in Tamil Nadu, recorded the second highest pass percentage of 97.42% in the Class 12 examination in the State, as per the results released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Monday.

This is the second highest pass percentage recorded in Tamil Nadu, along with Erode district, this year, just behind Tiruppur district, which recorded the highest pass percentage in the State with 97.45 %.

Virudhunagar district, which recorded the highest pass percentage in 2023 in the State, slipped to the fifth spot in the overall pass percentage. The district secured a pass percentage of 96.64 %, which was the second highest among the southern districts.

Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts recorded 96.44 % and 96.39 % pass percentage respectively. Tenkasi district recorded a pass percentage of 96.07 %. The five southern districts were in the top 10 spots in the Class 12 pass percentage recorded in the State.

Kanniyakumari recorded a pass percentage of 95.72 %, Dindigul district 95.40 %, Madurai district 95.19 %, Ramanathapuram district 94.89 % and Theni district recorded a pass percentage of 94.65 %.

Girls in all southern districts outperformed boys. In Kanniyakumari district, girls recorded the highest pass percentage with 98.22 % followed by Sivaganga (98.21 %) and Thoothukudi (98.12 %).

Among the boys, Sivaganga district recorded the highest pass percentage with 96.45 % followed by Tirunelveli (95.07%) and Virudhunagar (94.95%).

Out of a total of 1,90,313 candidates in the 10 southern districts in Tamil Nadu, 1,82,448 passed the Class 12 examinations.

