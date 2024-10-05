ADVERTISEMENT

Five sentenced to life imprisonment in mill supervisor murder case

Published - October 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The III Additional District Court (PCR cases), Madurai, has sentenced five persons to life imprisonment for murdering a man, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, in 2022 near Alanganallur in Madurai district. The armed gang murdered the man due to previous enmity.

The III Additional District Judge N. Nagalakshmi sentenced S. Surya, S. Naveenkumar, C. Kannan, M. Muthuraja and N. Silambarasan to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each.

In 2022, the armed gang hacked Ponnumani, a private mill supervisor from Kanmoipatti, to death while he was returning home from work. According to police, Ponnumani was returning home on his two-wheeler and as he was approaching Kanmoipatti, the armed gang intercepted him and attacked with deadly weapons. He suffered severe injuries on his head and neck and died on the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US