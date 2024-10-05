GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five sentenced to life imprisonment in mill supervisor murder case

Published - October 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The III Additional District Court (PCR cases), Madurai, has sentenced five persons to life imprisonment for murdering a man, belonging to a Scheduled Caste, in 2022 near Alanganallur in Madurai district. The armed gang murdered the man due to previous enmity.

The III Additional District Judge N. Nagalakshmi sentenced S. Surya, S. Naveenkumar, C. Kannan, M. Muthuraja and N. Silambarasan to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each.

In 2022, the armed gang hacked Ponnumani, a private mill supervisor from Kanmoipatti, to death while he was returning home from work. According to police, Ponnumani was returning home on his two-wheeler and as he was approaching Kanmoipatti, the armed gang intercepted him and attacked with deadly weapons. He suffered severe injuries on his head and neck and died on the spot.

