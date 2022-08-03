Madurai

Five sentenced to 10 years for rape

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 03, 2022 22:59 IST
The Mahila Court in Madurai has sentenced five men to 10 years imprisonment for raping a 23-year-old mentally ill woman in 2012 in Madurai. Sessions Judge S. Kirubakaran Mathuram convicted the men and also imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on them.

A total of six men were accused in the case: P. Murugan, N. Nagapandi, M. Muniyandi, M. Vigneswaran, K. Palanivel and B. Sankar. The main accused Murugan died during the trial in the case.

Madurai police booked a case based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s differently abled father who at the time of the incident was at Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. He was accompanied by his wife, the woman’s mother and had left their daughter at home.

