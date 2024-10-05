GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five sentenced to 10 year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling Ketamine

Published - October 05, 2024 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases, Madurai, has sentenced five persons to 10 year rigorous imprisonment for smuggling two kg of Ketamine worth ₹50 lakh in Thoothukudi district in 2016.

Special Court Judge M. Chenkamalaselvan sentenced five persons: S. Manikandan, J. Stephen Pushparaj, T. Ramakrishnan, S. Esakkiraja and A. Sam Arulraj to 10 year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ one lakh each.

The court acquitted two persons: C. Ravikumar and M. Suresh. One of the accused: S. Kingston died during pendency of the trial.

In 2016, the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau sleuths seized two kg of Ketamine worth ₹50 lakh. Acting on a tip off, the NIB sleuths rounded up the gang near Balavinayagar Street after intercepting a car and a two-wheeler. According to the NIB sleuths, Ketamine was worth ₹ two crore in the international market.

