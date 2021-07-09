Five routes converted as town bus services

TIRUVARUR

09 July 2021 19:33 IST

It will enable women to travel free

Five mofussil bus services originating from Tiruvarur have been converted as town bus services to enable women to travel free.

According to official sources, the mofussil bus services operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, from Tiruvarur to Kottur via Vadapathimangalam; to Nagalur through Aathankudi; to Nagapattinam via Perumkadambanur; to Thittacheri through Pakkam Kottur; and to Mohanur via Thapplampuliyur and Kakkazhani will be operated as town bus services on the same routes.

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan flagged off these services from Tiruvarur Town Bus Stand on Friday. Two new services to connect Tiruvarur with Adavankudi via Koradacherry and Kudavasal, and Tiruvarur to Needamangalam via Koradacherry were also launched the same day.

Further, the bus service between Mannargudi and Kudavasal through Koradacherry and Aarpavur which was suspended earlier has been revived from Friday.