Five persons, who flew down from Dubai, quarantined

20 March 2020 21:16 IST

They will be isolated and monitored for the next 14 days

Madurai

A total of five people, who flew down to Madurai from Dubai, will be isolated and monitored by health professionals for the next 14 days at a quarantine facility in Chinna Udaippu village near Madurai airport as a measure to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

This includes a person who flew down on Thursday and the rest of them are among the passengers who arrived on Friday.

Collector T.G. Vinay said that passengers are being screened and categorised based on the directions of the Government of India.

“Category A will include passengers who show symptoms of COVID -19 like sneezing, coughing or fever. Category B will include passengers aged 60 and above or those with comorbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac arrest, or those on immunosuppressive drugs. Category C will consist of passengers who are healthy and asymptomatic,” he said.

While those belonging to Category A will be immediately referred to the isolation ward at Government Rajaji Hospital, those belonging to Category C will be sensitised to safety practices and to social distancing and will be monitored from their homes for 28 days.

So, those belonging to Category B will be monitored at the quarantine facility for 14 days, the Collector said.

“So, these five people, who fall under Category B, will be monitored at the facility for the next 14 days,” he said. The Collector added that a dedicated nodal officer, medical personnel and required facilities will be available at the centre.

The 144 passengers who arrived on Thursday were quarantined at a facility in Chinna Udaippu village and the other one at Austinpatti.

Deputy Director (Health) P. Priya Raj said that with the help of the airport officials they were able to screen the 155 passengers who had arrived on Friday and categorise them at the airport.

“So, on Friday, all passengers from Category C were stamped with indelible ink on their forearms to identify them as those who had travelled from foreign countries. Also, an affidavit was signed by each of them promising that they will quarantine themselves inside their homes for the next 28 days,” said the Collector.

The health officials from different districts have been notified on the whereabouts of these passengers. The medical officers from each of the primary health centres will regularly track the passengers for the next 28 days, he added.

These passengers were also sensitised to safety practices that they need to follow during this period.