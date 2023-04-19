Five persons, including three advocates, held for hunting porcupine

April 19, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Five persons, including three advocates, were arrested by the Kanniyakumari forest personnel for hunting porcupine on Tuesday night.

According to Ilaiyaraja, District Forest Officer, night patrolling in South Karungulam area in Kanniyakumari forest division was intensified following information about movement of poachers. Since this area is full of windmills and shrubs, hare and porcupine population is high. When the night patrol team was moving around in this area, they heard gunshot sound and rushed to the spot where they found five persons with a rifle, different types of knives and a porcupine carcass with two bullet injuries.

Besides seizing the country-made rifle without licence, knives and the carcass of the three-year-old porcupine, the forest personnel arrested all the five.

They were identified as S. Subramaniyan, 58, N. Perumal Pillai, 58, and S. Ilamurugu Marthandam, 66, all advocates from Nagercoil, and their associates Y. Jose, 47, and N. John Berlin, 35, both from Thadikkaarankonam.

While Jose and John Berlin were remanded in judicial custody, the advocates complained of health issues and got admitted to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, Mr. Ilaiyaraja said.

The detained advocates claimed they were assaulted by the forest personnel.

Meanwhile, a group of advocates staged a demonstration near the court complex demanding the immediate release of the three lawyers.

The porcupine is an animal protected by Schedule IV of Wildlife Protection Act 1972.