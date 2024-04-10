Five persons, including four of a family, killed in road accident near Madurai

April 10, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Madurai

Five persons, including four of a family from Villapuram in Madurai, were killed when a speeding SUV hit a moped and flipped over, on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway in Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam, early on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The deceased were identified as R. Kanagavel (62), his wife, Krishnakumari (51), their daughter-in-law, Nagajothi (28) and her daughter, Siva Athmika (8). The other deceased is G. Pandi (52), a fruit-vendor from Nilayur.

Four others, including Siva Athmika’s twin sister, Siva Shri (8), her brother, Siva Aditya (5) and their relatives, Rathnasamy (64) and Meena (55) were injured. K. Manikandan, the father of the children, who was driving the SUV, escaped with minor injuries as the airbag saved him, police said.

According to the police, Manikandan’s family was returning home from Dhalavaipuram after visiting a temple. When the SUV was in Sivarakottai at around 6.30 a.m., Manikandan saw Pandi the fruit-vendor trying to cross the four-lane highway on his moped. In his attempt to avoid hitting Pandi, Manikandan tried to swerve the speeding SUV, but lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV after knocking down Pandi, hit the median and the vehicle flew in the air for a few seconds, crossed over to the opposite lane and fell on the service road.

The injured were rushed to the Government hospital in Tirumangalam.

The Kalligudi police have registered a case and are investigating.

