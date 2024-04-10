GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five persons, including four of a family, killed in road accident near Madurai

Police said a speeding SUV hit a moped on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway near Tirumangalam; four injured persons have been hospitalised

April 10, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
The SUV hit a moped, the highway median, and then fell on to the other side of the road, on the service lane, police said

The SUV hit a moped, the highway median, and then fell on to the other side of the road, on the service lane, police said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five persons, including four of a family from Villapuram in Madurai, were killed when a speeding SUV hit a moped and flipped over, on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway in Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam, early on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The deceased were identified as R. Kanagavel (62), his wife, Krishnakumari (51), their daughter-in-law, Nagajothi (28) and her daughter, Siva Athmika (8). The other deceased is G. Pandi (52), a fruit-vendor from Nilayur.

Four others, including Siva Athmika’s twin sister, Siva Shri (8), her brother, Siva Aditya (5) and their relatives, Rathnasamy (64) and Meena (55) were injured. K. Manikandan, the father of the children, who was driving the SUV, escaped with minor injuries as the airbag saved him, police said. 

According to the police, Manikandan’s family was returning home from Dhalavaipuram after visiting a temple. When the SUV was in Sivarakottai at around 6.30 a.m., Manikandan saw Pandi the fruit-vendor trying to cross the four-lane highway on his moped. In his attempt to avoid hitting Pandi, Manikandan tried to swerve the speeding SUV, but lost control of the vehicle. 

The SUV after knocking down Pandi, hit the median and the vehicle flew in the air for a few seconds, crossed over to the opposite lane and fell on the service road. 

The injured were rushed to the Government hospital in Tirumangalam. 

The Kalligudi police have registered a case and are investigating. 

Related Topics

road accident / Madurai / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.