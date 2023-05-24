ADVERTISEMENT

Five of family killed in road accident near Sankarankovil

May 24, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - SANKARANKOVIL

The Hindu Bureau

Five members of a family, including two women, were killed when the car in which they were travelling and a private school bus collided near here on Wednesday evening.

Police said the family from Padarnthapuli Reddiyarpatti near here was returning home in the car after offering prayers at Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur. When the car was crossing Panaivadalichathiram on Tirunelveli – Sankarankovil Road around 6 p.m., the school bus dashed against it.

Gurusamy, 45, his wife Veluthai, 38, son Manoj, 22, and mother-in-law Udaiyammal, 60, and car driver Ayyanar died on the spot. Four students travelling in the school bus were injured in the accident.

On getting information, the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies from the mangled car and sent them to Sankarankovil Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Tenkasi District Collector Durai. Ravichandran, Sankarankovil Revenue Divisional Officer Subbulakshmi and Sankarankovil MLA E. Raja visited the hospital to console the relatives of the deceased.

Panaivadalichathram police are investigating.

