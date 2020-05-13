Madurai

Five Mumbai returnees test positive

26 brought from Maldives under observation

Five more persons, all returnees from Mumbai to their native Tirunelveli district, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The five, including two women, were part of different groups crossing the check-post at Gangaikondan on Tuesday night. They were sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) for treatment. Others, who were tested along with them at the check-post, showed negative and were asked to be in home-quarantine for at least for two weeks.

Three of the patients were from a family belonging to Madhavakurichi near Manur, while the other two were a 67-year-old male from South Ariyakulam and a 35-year-old woman from Kavalkinaru close to Tirunelveli-Kanniyakumari border.

Most of the positive cases reported in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts over the past 10 days were returnees from either Chennai or Mumbai. The natives, who migrated to the metros a few decades ago for work, visited their home towns only during festivals or marriages. But now, with the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments allowing them to return during a pandemic, the district administrations find themselves on tenterhooks.

Anticipating a massive surge in positive cases due to their possible arrival from places such as Dharavi in Mumbai, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish created a testing facility at Gangaikondan check-post. A similar arrangement was made in Thoothukudi district’s northern border.

“Now, our major concern is that the good work done here — from Collector to conservancy worker — should not go waste by allowing people to flee from hotspots to other areas including their native places,” warned a doctor at TVMCH.

“Since it will only add fuel to fire, the State government should intervene immediately to stop them. Else, the situation will be uncontrollable before May-end,” the doctor added.

Meanwhile, 26 persons from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts, who were brought to Kochi from Maldives by a naval ship, were tested at Government Siddha Medical College Hospital in Palayamkottai.

“If they are found to be positive, they will be shifted to TVMCH. Else, they will be allowed to remain in home-quarantine for at least two weeks,” said a senior health official.

