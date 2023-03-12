Five motorists nabbed for dangerous driving in Tirunelveli

March 12, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli City Traffic Police on Sunday seized five high-speed motorbikes after videos went viral on social media a few days ago.

Commissioner of Police S. Rajendran, who inspected the Melapalayam police station, where the bikes were seized, told reporters that six youth, including a boy, had fitted cameras on their headgear and flashed the videos on social media.

When police were conducting vehicle checks at Kulavanigarpuram railway gate area, they gave the thumbs up sign and drove in a rash and negligent manner. After tracking the videos, a special police team seized their two-wheelers and registered cases against them.

Mr. Rajendran said that dangerous driving not only led to freak accidents, but also claimed lives. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, fitting cameras on helmets was an offence and the vehicles would be examined by experts.

He also warned motorists and two-wheeler mechanics against altering vehicles that triggered high sound and caused disturbance to other road users.