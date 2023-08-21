HamberMenu
Five more tonnes of waste removed from Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple inside tiger sanctuary in Tirunelveli

August 21, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Waste removed from Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple and nearby areas inside Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

Waste removed from Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple and nearby areas inside Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After removing 12 tonnes of waste discarded by devotees on Aadi Amaavaasai at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple inside Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, five more tonnes of garbage, including old clothes, were removed on Sunday and Monday.

 According to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, around 670 people including volunteers, police personnel, sanitary workers drawn from various local bodies, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, fire and rescue services and forest  personnel began the cleaning operation in areas around the temple on August 19 after Aadi Amaavaasai. Over 12 tonnes of waste discarded by devotees was removed on the first day of the cleaning operation.

 As the exercise continued on Sunday and Monday, another five tonnes of waste comprising garlands, camping materials, food and old clothes discarded inside Tamirabharani River were removed. “We have removed over 17 tonnes of garbage from areas around Sorimuthu Ayyanar Templel discarded by devotees despite our repeated appeals. Even though the quantum of waste removed is huge, it has come down over the years, thanks to awareness programmes conducted during the festival and in villages,” said Dr. Karthikeyan.

 The response to manjappai (yellow cloth bags) distribution by the district administration to devotees along with temple prasadam was overwhelming. “The shrine is ready to receive devotees from Tuesday and visitors should strictly follow the rules stipulated by the reserve,” he added.

