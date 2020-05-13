Madurai

Five more test positive in Theni

THENI/MADURAI

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Theni district on Wednesday, according to the medical bulletin issued by the health department.

So far, 42 persons have been discharged from Government Theni Medical College Hospital. Officials said that the new positive cases were from Odaipatti, and they had close contact with a positive patient who had travelled to other districts recently.

A total of 243 samples from people from other districts (61), other States (32), containment areas (95) and Government Hospital and Government Theni Medical College (55) were collected and sent for testing.

Madurai district reported two new positive cases on Wednesday. The total count of patients who have contracted the disease stands at 123. One of the new cases was a 42-year-old man from Mumbai, who had reached Madurai on May 11. The man did not display any symptoms but was tested positive at a screening at a primary health centre.

The second patient was a 30-year-old man from Kottampatti, who had travelled from Chennai to Madurai. He had a cough and cold when he arrived here. He was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital after displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Ten persons were discharged after complete recovery on Tuesday. They were residents of Anaiyur, Karisalkulam, Karumbalai, Villangudi, Reserve Line, Anuppanadi, Rajakoor and Keelavalavu.

