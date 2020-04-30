Five more test positive in Madurai

MADURAI

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases in Madurai district to 84. All the new cases were reported within Madurai Corporation limits.

The patient from Vilangudi is a 29-year-old woman, who delivered a baby on Wednesday. Collector T.G. Vinay said that the patient had no travel history and did not have any comorbid conditions. She did not show any symptoms. A Public Health Department official said that the woman and the infant were healthy and were under treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Another patient is a 42-year-old health worker at Government Rajaji Hospital. She is a resident of Karumbalai. A 26-year-old policeman, who is staying at Reserve Line, is the third positive case. A 31-year-old man from Karisalkulam, who had contact with an infected person, is also among those who tested positive.

The patient from Keela Anupanadi, which is already a containment zone, is a 33-year-old woman.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani said that a three-day-old child born to a 24 year-old COVID-19 positive patient from Dhoddappanaiyakanur tested negative. Two tests were taken 24 hours after the baby’s birth on Sunday night. Sources at the hospital said that the child and the mother were healthy.