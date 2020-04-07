Five more test positive for COVID-19

MADURAI
The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 here reached 24 with five more cases being confirmed on Tuesday.
A 49-year-old man from Anna Nagar, who attended the religious conference in Delhi and returned to Madurai on March 25, tested positive. He did not display any symptoms.
Another 49 year-old man in Elumalai, who worked at a milk booth run by a person who had earlier tested positive, too contracted the disease. He started displaying some symptoms, including fever and cough from April 3. The infection spread to three of his family members – his 48-year-old wife, 30-year-old daughter and 11-year-old granddaughter. However, they were asymptomatic.
Collector T.G. Vinay said containment plans around the neighbourhoods of the infected persons were already in place.
