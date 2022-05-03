Five more Sri Lankan Tamils arrive in Rameswaram

The new arrivals include an elderly woman and an infant.

S. Sivakumari, Special Deputy Collector, Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp, speaking to Sri Lankan Tamils at Marine Police Station in Ramanathapuram district on Monday, May 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Five more Sri Lankan Tamils, including two women and an infant, arrived Serankottai of Rameswaram Island in early hours of Monday, May 2, 2022.

According to police, the family, including an elderly woman and a girl, came by a fibre boat from Sri Lanka and dropped at Serankottai in the early hours. Q Branch police interrogated them and were taken to the Sri Lankan Refugees camp.

Already 75 Sri Lankan Tamils have illegally reached Tamil Nadu ever-since economic crisis broke out in island nation.

Sri Lankan boat detained

Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan fishing boat with six crew members was detained by an Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) on the Indian side of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Monday.

The ICGS Ameya found the Sri Lankan boat Takeshi to have indulged in illegal fishing in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone. This was a violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981, said a press release issued by the Coast Guard Region (East).

The crew of six, along with the boat, were handed over to the Nagappattinam Marine Police Station for investigation. The Indian Coast Guard along with stakeholders are on high alert along the maritime boundary with Sri Lanka, the press release said.