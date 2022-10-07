Five more Sri Lankan Tamils arrive at Dhanushkodi; taken to rehabilitation camp

The Hindu Bureau RAMANATHAPURAM
October 07, 2022 18:00 IST

Five more Sri Lankan Tamils, including three children, landed at the fifth islet near Danushkodi on Friday. After questioning they were accommodated at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre for Sri Lankan Tamils. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Five more Sri Lankan Tamils, including three children, arrived here at Dhanushkodi in the early hours of Friday.

The Marine Police, who received information from surveillance agencies, reached the fifth islet in Dhanushkodi and brought them in a boat to the shore.

According to the officials, the refugees were identified as Sabrin (33) son of Syed Ibrahim of Thalvad in Mannar district, Sri Lanka. He had come here with his wife Radhika (32) and children Sajith (7), Salma (3) and Sagin (6-month-old).

After verification, they were taken to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp.

Speaking to media persons, Sabrin said that they had hired a boat three days ago from Sri Lanka. When they started sailing in the vessel, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel opened fire, he alleged. Apprehending more trouble, the boatman left them midway, he claimed. “With great difficulty, we reached the Indian shore, but remained stranded. We did not have food and drinking water was also insufficient. My little kids were almost starving. Thanks to the Indian security agencies, who brought us to the shore and provided food and water,” he narrated..

He said that his wife Radhika had lived in Tamil Nadu earlier and that they were unable to survive in the crisis-hit Sri Lanka. There were no jobs and the prices of essential commodities were rising.

The Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp has a total of 175 persons, who have arrived here since the economic crisis engulfed Sri Lanka a few months ago. While one person died due to age related issues, others were being taken care of by the Tamil Nadu government. As there was no word from the Union government on these recent arrivals, the State government has been providing food and shelter, officials said.

