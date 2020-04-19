Five more discharged in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

Five more persons who underwent treatment for COVID-19 were discharged on Sunday.

Cheering the patients, senior doctors, officials from the health and revenue, police and civic departments appealed to them to stay indoors for the next 14 days.

Out of the 26 persons, who tested positive for COVID-19, 20 are getting treatment here, while five in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

While a woman patient died, the doctors had discharged two persons earlier and five more persons on Sunday. The remaining patients were stable and responding to the treatment well, doctors said.

Earlier, at a review meeting, State government appointed Special Monitoring Officer M Karunakaran, accompanied by ADGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Collector Sandeep Nanduri, SP Arun Balagopalan, Dean Thiruvasagamani, RMO Sylus Jeyamani and others presented a comprehensive report on the present conditions.

The action-taken report and the measures to contain the COVID-19 virus among other issues figured during the meeting, officials said.

Expressing satisfaction, Dr. Karunakaran said that with the cooperation of the people, the government had to overcome the challenge posed by the virus. He urged the frontline workers to follow the guidelines given by the health department.

The officials inspected a few of the containment zones and the arrangements made for movement of the duty staff in the common areas.