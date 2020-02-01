Five medicos who returned from China being monitored

Five medicos from Tenkasi district, who have returned from China, following a coronavirus outbreak there, have been kept under constant monitoring though they have been found to be infection-free.
Department of Public Health officials visited the five students from Vasudevanallur, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi, who are studying medicine in China, at their residences on Saturday.
“Though they don’t have any symptom of the infection, they have been advised to be in isolation in their houses and their health parameters will be monitored everyday for the next 28 days by the doctors attached to the Department of Public Health. Blood samples will be collected from them as part of the exercise. There is no need for panic as they are healthy,” said Varadharajan, Deputy Director of Public Health, Sankarankovil.
