Five lorries with 39 tonnes of ilmenite seized

The SIPCOT police have seized 39 tonnes of mineral sand being transported in five lorries to a private factory.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, the police received a tip-off about illegal transport of ilmenite to a private factory in SIPCOT Industrial Complex from a godown in Mullakkaadu on Thoothukudi. The premises which was sealed by the then Collector in 2017 following charges of illegal mining. Subsequently, movement of ilmenite in the district was also prohibited.

When revenue officials intercepted a lorry in front of the factory and checked the vehicle, they found nine tonnes of ilmenite loaded in it. Based on a complaint filed by Village Administrative Officer of Meelavittaan Rajesh Kanna, 49, the SIPCOT Police registered a case. Mr. Jayakumar, accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Rural, Ponnarasu, also visited the spot and found that four more lorries had also transported the mineral to the factory.

Subsequently, lorry drivers V. Esakki, 49, of Chekkadi Street in Thoothukudi; N. Marimuthu, 39, of Arockiyapuram on Thoothukudi outskirts; P. Murugan, 39, of State Bank Colony, Thoothukudi; A. Sadaiyaandi, 39, of Shanmugampuram in Thoothukudi; and S. Selvam, 59, of Authoor; and supervisor of Mullakkaadu godown S. Ramakrishnan, 41, of South Soorangudi in Kanniyakumari district were arrested besides seizing the five lorries with the ilmenite. The godown was sealed again.

Further investigations are on.