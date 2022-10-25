Five killed in two different accidents

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 17:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

RAMANATHAPURAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Five motorists were killed on Monday in Ramanathapuram district in two different road accidents.

The police said on Tuesday that a private car, heading to Ramanathapuram from Sayalkudi, collided against a two-wheeler proceeding from Sikkal to Valinokkam.

M. Vetriveeran, 30, Illayaraja, 19, and Mohamed Raja, 18, of Valinokkam were on the two-wheeler. They were approaching Kothankulam when the collision took place. All the three were killed on the spot. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital here. The trio, it is suspected, could have consumed liquor. The car driver escaped from the spot. The Valinokkam police are investigating.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler collided with a tourist van at Keelakarai in Tiruppulani police station limits. Jeeva, 25, of Keelakarai was killed along with another pillion, who was not identified. The two bodies were shifted to Government Hospital here. Further investigation was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app