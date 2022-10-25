Five killed in two different accidents

RAMANATHAPURAM

Five motorists were killed on Monday in Ramanathapuram district in two different road accidents.

The police said on Tuesday that a private car, heading to Ramanathapuram from Sayalkudi, collided against a two-wheeler proceeding from Sikkal to Valinokkam.

M. Vetriveeran, 30, Illayaraja, 19, and Mohamed Raja, 18, of Valinokkam were on the two-wheeler. They were approaching Kothankulam when the collision took place. All the three were killed on the spot. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital here. The trio, it is suspected, could have consumed liquor. The car driver escaped from the spot. The Valinokkam police are investigating.

Meanwhile, a two-wheeler collided with a tourist van at Keelakarai in Tiruppulani police station limits. Jeeva, 25, of Keelakarai was killed along with another pillion, who was not identified. The two bodies were shifted to Government Hospital here. Further investigation was on.