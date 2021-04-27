Five killed in road accident near Tirumangalam

27 April 2021 20:54 IST

After tyre burst, car jumps median, hits van on opposite lane

Five members of a family were killed in a road accident involving a van and a car on Madurai-Virudhunagar highway near Kalligudi on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the family members of A. Abubacker Siddique (55) of Shaukat Ali Street in Tirumangalam were proceeding in a van towards Sivakasi on the four-way highway near an engineering college.

A car coming from Virudhunagar towards Bengaluru reportedly suffered a tyre burst and it jumped the median and hit the van.

In the impact of the accident, Siddique, his wife Sagar Banu (50) and their daughters Nazreen Fatima (25) and Shifa (21) and son Shahul Hameed (22) were killed. While three of the family members were killed on the spot, Sagar Banu and Fatima died on the way to hospital.

Six-month-old son of Fatima, Ilan, and car driver Gautham of Bengaluru were injured in the accident.

The injured and the bodies were taken to Tirumangalam Government Hospital.

Kalligudi police are investigating.