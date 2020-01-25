Five killed and three injured in accident

DINDIGUL

Five persons were killed and three others injured in a fatal road accident on the Madurai-Dindigul national highway near Kodai Road toll collection plaza on Saturday evening.

The police said that Pragadeesh, a doctor belonging to Oddanchatram, was returning from Madurai towards Dindigul in a car and he crashed into Krishnan of Mavoothanpatti who tried to cross the highway from east to west on a bicycle.

In the impact, the car went out of control, jumped the median and landed on the other lane, further crashing on another car coming from Dindigul to Madurai. Four persons in that car died on the spot.

The police identified the deceased as Vellaiyan, Selvamaindhan, Jebakani and Periammal of Oddanchatram. Krishnan, who rode a bicycle, died on the way to the hospital.

Pragadeesh and two others identified as Vasantha and Jeyanthamani are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dindigul. The bodies have been sent to the Dindigul GH for post mortem.

The Ammayanayakkanur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

The police said that the impact of the collision was so severe that retrieving the bodies from the mangled remains of the car took a long time. The evening darkness also added to rescue woes and traffic was suspended on the highway for close to an hour.

Preliminary investigations indicated that speeding and sudden application of brakes as the cause for the car jumping over the median. Further investigation is on. Another police officer who visited the spot said while the seatbelt saved the life of Pragadeesh, it appeared like the occupants in the other car had not fastened their seatbelts.