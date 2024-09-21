Five kg of rotten fish destroyed in Theni

In a joint operation, food safety officials and the Department of Health from Municipality in Theni district conducted a surprise check at fish outlets near Bungalowmedu, Forest Road, GH Road, Samadharmapuram and Allinagaram on Saturday.

Following complaints, Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana had directed the officials to make the checks. After registering a case, the officials seized five kg of fish, and after physical examination, they destroyed them on the spot as it was found unfit for consumption.

The officials imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on two fish merchants.

In the raid conducted at the weekly shandy, the officials found colour papad, sweets and savouries as unfit for consumption. Some other eatables packed in plastic sachets had no validity period printed on them. About 25 kg of these goods were seized and destroyed.

ThepPublic can complain on 9444042322 about any unfit perishable items that were being sold in public places and the information would be kept confidential, said Food Safety Department officer Pandiaraj and Health Inspector Jayachandran.

Five hill bred cows rescued

The Fire and Rescue Services and Forest department saved five hill bred cows (malai maadu) after they fell into an unused well in a private farm in Sakkilyankodai foothills near Natham in Dindigul district on Saturday. Following information, officials rushed to the spot. After ascertaining the situation, they dug up a pathway parallel to the unused well with a JCB machine and rescued the cows. The operation lasted for about three hours. The cows ran to safety inside the forests. Officials said the cows could have come out of the forest in search of water.

Highway blocked

Demanding that panchayat officials allocate work for them under MGNREGA, womenfolk registered with the Punnapatti panchayat squatted on Dindigul-Natham Road for about 30 minutes on Saturday. Police and the panchayat president held talks with the agitators. It is said that they had given jobs to 50 women who had registered online and insisted that others too follow the same process, which would pave way for allocation of work. Following the assurance, they dispersed. Traffic was blocked for about 30 to 60 minutes, police said.

