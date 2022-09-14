Five Indian fishermen nabbed with ganja worth ₹13 crore

A special joint operation launched in the high seas by the Sri Lankan Navy and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard led to the interception of an Indian country boat carrying about 434 kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis and apprehension of five Indian suspects aboard in the north-western waters on Tuesday evening.

The fishermen detained with ₹13 crore-worth ganja were T. Rikshan of Soosayapparpattinam, J. Christy Raj of Soosayapparpattinam, S. Anthony Adimai of Victoria Nagar in Thangachimadam, S. Imran Khan of Keezhakkarai and Udhayakumar of Tiruppullani, all in Ramanathapuram district.

The detained fishermen were reported to have started from Keezhavaipparu in Thoothukudi district in the unnumbered country boat ‘Paraloha Matha’.

The coordinated operation also made way for the apprehension of a local fishing trawler and five Sri Lankan nationals, suspected to have connection to the incident. The intercepted Indian dhow, the stock of Kerala cannabis as well as Indian and local suspects were brought ashore to be handed over to Kalpitiya Police for legal proceedings following preliminary investigation, an official statement said.