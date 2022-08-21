Five, including two juveniles, arrested in murder case

Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI
August 21, 2022 17:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thoothukudi police have arrested five persons, including two juvenile offenders, figuring in the murder of Saravanakumar (29) of Bryant Nagar here on Sunday.

Two days ago, Saravanakumar, a painter, had left home with his brother Mukesh Kannan to the bus stand. After seeing off a relative, when the two brothers came out of the bus stand, five youngsters intercepted them on three motor-cycles.

Even as they were engaged in a heated argument, some of them attacked Saravanakumar with deadly weapons killing him on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vadapagam police registered a case. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the attackers were looking for Rajamani, an accomplice of Saravanakumar. As they could not spot him, when they inquired with Saravanakumar, he had reportedly pleaded ignorance of the whereabouts of Rajamani. Irked over his refusal to share the information, the armed gang had attacked and vanished.

A special team led by Inspector Rabi Sujin Jose arrested K. Manovarose (26), P Duraisami (26), Karthikeyan (31) and two juveniles.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app