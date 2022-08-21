Five, including two juveniles, arrested in murder case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thoothukudi police have arrested five persons, including two juvenile offenders, figuring in the murder of Saravanakumar (29) of Bryant Nagar here on Sunday.

Two days ago, Saravanakumar, a painter, had left home with his brother Mukesh Kannan to the bus stand. After seeing off a relative, when the two brothers came out of the bus stand, five youngsters intercepted them on three motor-cycles.

Even as they were engaged in a heated argument, some of them attacked Saravanakumar with deadly weapons killing him on the spot.

The Vadapagam police registered a case. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the attackers were looking for Rajamani, an accomplice of Saravanakumar. As they could not spot him, when they inquired with Saravanakumar, he had reportedly pleaded ignorance of the whereabouts of Rajamani. Irked over his refusal to share the information, the armed gang had attacked and vanished.

A special team led by Inspector Rabi Sujin Jose arrested K. Manovarose (26), P Duraisami (26), Karthikeyan (31) and two juveniles.