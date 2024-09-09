ADVERTISEMENT

Five, including four boys, booked for assaulting man at temple in Madurai

Published - September 09, 2024 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A public address system operator, M. Alagupandi, 40, was assaulted by four boys and a man during a quarrel over not playing cinema songs at a temple festival near Teppakulam on Sunday.

Police said Alagupandi was playing devotional songs over the PA system at the Valampuri Vinayagar Temple during ‘annadhanam’ held at the temple. The boys, aged between 15 and 17, were dancing to the songs. Suddenly, they approached Alagupandi and demanded him to play film songs. Even as they were quarrelling, S. Vijayapandi, 42, father of one of the boys, also joined them and picked a fight.

All the five beat him up and kicked him indiscriminately. The onlookers pacified them. Alagupandi was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital with injuries on his abdomen. Based on his complaint, Teppakulam police have booked all the five for assault.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US