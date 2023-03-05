Five, including AIADMK functionary, held under POCSO Act

March 05, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

Five persons, including an AIADMK functionary, and two women, were arrested under the POCSO Act by the Ramanathapuram district police here on Saturday.

Following a complaint from a minor girl’s mother, the Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai had directed the police to register a case.

Investigations revealed that the minor girl was introduced to a man identified as Sigamani (44), an AIADMK functionary in Paramakudi, by two women Kayalvizhi (45) and Annalakshmi alias Uma (34). Two other accused were Pudumalar Prabakaran (42), State president of Mara Tamizhar Senai, and Raja Mohamed (36) of Madavan Nagar.

It is said that the victim was lured by the accused and taken to an isolated location in Parthibanoor where she was sexually abused. When the girl narrated the incident to her mother, she lodged the complaint with the SP.

As a sequel, on Sunday, the AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a statement said that the party would remove Sigamani from primary membership with immediate effect.