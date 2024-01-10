Five houses partially damaged in Andipatti taluk

January 10, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Theni

Five houses were partially damaged on Wednesday in Andipatti Taluk following the recent rain.

The earthen walls of the hutments in Mayiladumparai, Meghamalai and Kadamalaigundu fell down due to prolonged wet condition in the recent rain.

However, no one was injured in the wall collapse, said Andipatti Tahsildar A. Kadhar Sareef.

The affected persons were immediately given relief amount of ₹ 4,100 along with a set of dhoti and sari.

Similarly, five families were shifted to a nearby school as a precautionary measure after Sengulam tank was brimming with water in Kadamalaigundu at midnight of Monday following heavy rain, he added.

