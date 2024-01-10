GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five houses partially damaged in Andipatti taluk

January 10, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Five houses were partially damaged on Wednesday in Andipatti Taluk following the recent rain.

The earthen walls of the hutments in Mayiladumparai, Meghamalai and Kadamalaigundu fell down due to prolonged wet condition in the recent rain.

However, no one was injured in the wall collapse, said Andipatti Tahsildar A. Kadhar Sareef.

The affected persons were immediately given relief amount of ₹ 4,100 along with a set of dhoti and sari.

Similarly, five families were shifted to a nearby school as a precautionary measure after Sengulam tank was brimming with water in Kadamalaigundu at midnight of Monday following heavy rain, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.