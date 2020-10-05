Madurai

Five held with 22 kg of ganja

Madurai City police have seized 22 kg of ganja and arrested five persons at Arapalayam on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, Karimedu Inspector of Police Sundarpandian caught them one by one near the Arapalayam roundabout at around 12.30 p.m. The police identified the accused as S. Pandiammal, 42, and R. Nagammal, 75, of Sathiamoorthi Street, P. Rajamani alias Rani, 50, and her sons P. Pradeep, 30, and Vignesh, 20, of DSP Nagar. The police also seized three motorbikes.

