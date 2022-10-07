Five held in gold theft case in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai City Police on Friday arrested five persons, including the manager, a staff and a former driver of the jewellery shop in connection with the theft of around 700 grams of gold and ₹10.25 lakh in cash from the car of the jeweller here on Wednesday.

The police identified the accused as manager M. Sayibu (50) of Theni, M. Vinothkumar (30) of Theni, N. Ilayaraja (27), P. Maruthupandi (19) of Vilathikulam and the former driver of the jeweller M. Subburaj (42) of Sattur.

According to the owner of the jewellery shop, N. Senthilkumar (54) of Theni, the valuables, worth around ₹41.65 lakh, were stolen from the car when it was parked near a hotel in Arasaradi when the employees had gone for having breakfast leaving the gold and cash in the car.

However, investigation by the S.S. Colony police revealed that the valuables were stolen by three persons after opening the car door.

The police managed to get video footage through the few closed circuit television camera networks installed in the city.

"After we made photographs of the accused riding on the motorbike, we enquired with the owner and those who were at the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), R. Srinivasa Perumal, said.

The police said that among the three accused were M. Subburaj (42), who was earlier employed in the shop.

The police enquiry revealed that Subburaj, had made a duplicate key for the car and had conspired with Sayibu and Vinothkumar, to steal the gold and cash.

Senthilkumar had instructed the manager not to stop the vehicle anywhere till the gold ornaments were handed over to a service-provider for getting the ornaments stamped with hallmark.

"However, Sayibu had stopped the vehicle for a breakfast before handing over the jewels. Besides, he had made the driver, who was not part of the conspiracy, to stop the vehicle away from the hotel, so that the CCTV camera could not capture the crime," Mr. Srinivasa Perumal said.

Similarly, he had forced the driver to leave the vehicle and join him for breakfast against his wish.

As the employees got into the hotel, Subburaj along with Maruthupandi and Ilayaraja stole the money opening the car door with the duplicate key.

And later, all the three fled the scene on a motorbike and went to Vilathikulam with the booty.

Meanwhile, as the police enquiry turned towards Subburaj, Vinoth Kumar alerted them about the police zeroing on them.

Even as the police were on the lookout for the accused. Subburaj surrendered before Senthilkumar and handed over the valuables.