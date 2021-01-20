Five held for robbing jewellery showroom employees of ₹76 lakh

The Thuckalay police have arrested five persons who robbed ₹76.40 lakh from employees of a Kerala-based jewellery showroom even as they were taking the cash to their workplace from Nagercoil on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Sampath, 46, of Neyyaatrinkara in Kerala, who owns a jewellery showroom there, used to supply gold to jewellery showroom owners of Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts. As he had to send 1.50 kg gold to his relative Sushant owning a jewellery showroom in Tirunelveli and 800 grams of gold to another shop in Nagercoil on Tuesday, three employees of Mr. Sampath took the gold in a car.

Mr. Sushant received the gold after handing over ₹76.40 lakh to the employees at Azhagiyamandapam near Thuckalay. The trio then went to Nagercoil to handover the 800 grams of gold and received ₹40.44 lakh from the buyer.

When they were returning to Neyyaatrinkara in the car with the cash on Tuesday afternoon, four unidentified persons, including two in police uniform, stopped the car at Villukkuri and told the occupants that they had to check the car for ‘hawala money’.

Even as the jewellery showroom workers were confused, the foursome took the bag containing ₹ 76.40 lakh from the car and snatched the mobile phones from the employees. They escaped from the scene of crime in another car.

The panicked workers alerted Mr. Sampath over the phone and they were asked to file a complaint with the Thuckalay police, who scanned the CCTV cameras fitted near the scene of crime. On establishing the identity of one of the robbers, the police nabbed five persons in connection with the daylight robbery including the driver of the robbers’ car on Wednesday.

The culprits were identified as S. Sajin Kumar, 37, of Kuttriyaanikaadu in Kaattaakadai, V. Rajesh Kumar, 40, of Perunkadavizhaa in Neyyaatrinkara, K. Suresh Kumar, 34, of Paariyodu in Neyyaatrinkara, R. Kannan, 29, and Gopakumar, 37, both from Maavarthalaveedu in Neyyaatrinkara.

Further investigations are on.