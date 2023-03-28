Five held for preparing fake certificates

March 28, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police have arrested five persons with 80 fake seals, with which they allegedly prepared a range of fake certificates, in Thoothukudi.

The police said M. Vanthiyathevan (64) of Indra Nagar here met E. Maharajan of the same area when the former was searching for help to get a certificate from the police for a missing property document as he could apply for duplicate document with the Registration Department only by enclosing this certificate issued by the police stating that the document could not be traced.

Subsequently, Maharajan introduced Mr. Vanthiyathevan to K. Ponraj (66) of Puthiyamputhur, R. Christopher (56) of Maravanmadam, D. Immanuel (59) of Siluvaipatti, C. Perumal (54) of Subbiah Mudaliyarpuram and M. Kaleeswaran (61) of Rahmathullahpuram.

After taking ₹30,000 from Mr. Vanthiyathevan, the six-member gang gave him a fake receipt purportedly issued by Thoothukudi South Police Station for receiving the complaint from him. When he asked for the certificate usually issued by the police for applying with the Registration Department for the duplicate document, Maharajan took him to the house of Perumal on Monday.

After asking Mr. Vanthiyathevan to wait outside the house, Maharajan went inside the house. As Maharajan did not return even after an hour, Mr. Vanthiyathevan went inside the house where they were preparing fake documents, including birth and death certificates, vacant land tax and property tax receipts being issued by Thoothukudi Corporation, village land records with the fake seals of tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, village administrative officers, heads of various schools, with the help of S. Asokan (65) of Pushpa Nagar.

Based on the complaint preferred by Mr. Vanthiyathevan, Thoothukudi South Police arrested Asokan, Ponraj, Christopher, Immanuel and Kaleeswaran and seized 80 fake stamps. Perumal and Maharajan managed to escape. During investigation, the police found that owners of two browsing centres in Thoothukudi had helped this gang in preparing the fake certificates.

Efforts are on to nab Perumal, Maharajan and the browsing centre owners.