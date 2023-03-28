ADVERTISEMENT

Five held for preparing fake certificates

March 28, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested five persons with 80 fake seals, with which they allegedly prepared a range of fake certificates, in Thoothukudi.

The police said M. Vanthiyathevan (64) of Indra Nagar here met E. Maharajan of the same area when the former was searching for help to get a certificate from the police for a missing property document as he could apply for duplicate document with the Registration Department only by enclosing this certificate issued by the police stating that the document could not be traced.

Subsequently, Maharajan introduced Mr. Vanthiyathevan to K. Ponraj (66) of Puthiyamputhur, R. Christopher (56) of Maravanmadam, D. Immanuel (59) of Siluvaipatti, C. Perumal (54) of Subbiah Mudaliyarpuram and M. Kaleeswaran (61) of Rahmathullahpuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After taking ₹30,000 from Mr. Vanthiyathevan, the six-member gang gave him a fake receipt purportedly issued by Thoothukudi South Police Station for receiving the complaint from him. When he asked for the certificate usually issued by the police for applying with the Registration Department for the duplicate document, Maharajan took him to the house of Perumal on Monday.

After asking Mr. Vanthiyathevan to wait outside the house, Maharajan went inside the house. As Maharajan did not return even after an hour, Mr. Vanthiyathevan went inside the house where they were preparing fake documents, including birth and death certificates, vacant land tax and property tax receipts being issued by Thoothukudi Corporation, village land records with the fake seals of tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, village administrative officers, heads of various schools, with the help of S. Asokan (65) of Pushpa Nagar.

Based on the complaint preferred by Mr. Vanthiyathevan, Thoothukudi South Police arrested Asokan, Ponraj, Christopher, Immanuel and Kaleeswaran and seized 80 fake stamps. Perumal and Maharajan managed to escape. During investigation, the police found that owners of two browsing centres in Thoothukudi had helped this gang in preparing the fake certificates.

Efforts are on to nab Perumal, Maharajan and the browsing centre owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US