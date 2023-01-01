ADVERTISEMENT

Five held for possessing 20 kg of ganja in Dindigul

January 01, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including a woman, were arrested on charges of possessing 20 kg of ganja here on Sunday

Police gave the names of the accused as M. Devayani, 24, K. Sureshkumar, 24, both of Maruthanikulam, K. Vignesh, 28, of Dindigul, K. Ajay Kannan, 21, of Thirupuvanam in Sivaganga district, and K. Pandi Selvam, 39, of Melur in Madurai district.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team, led by Sub-Inspector Alagupandi, conducted a special raid at the alleged residence of Devayani at Maruthanikulam near here around 6 p.m. and seized 20 kg of ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US