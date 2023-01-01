Five held for possessing 20 kg of ganja in Dindigul

January 01, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Five persons, including a woman, were arrested on charges of possessing 20 kg of ganja here on Sunday

Police gave the names of the accused as M. Devayani, 24, K. Sureshkumar, 24, both of Maruthanikulam, K. Vignesh, 28, of Dindigul, K. Ajay Kannan, 21, of Thirupuvanam in Sivaganga district, and K. Pandi Selvam, 39, of Melur in Madurai district.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team, led by Sub-Inspector Alagupandi, conducted a special raid at the alleged residence of Devayani at Maruthanikulam near here around 6 p.m. and seized 20 kg of ganja.