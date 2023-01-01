HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five held for possessing 20 kg of ganja in Dindigul

January 01, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including a woman, were arrested on charges of possessing 20 kg of ganja here on Sunday

Police gave the names of the accused as M. Devayani, 24, K. Sureshkumar, 24, both of Maruthanikulam, K. Vignesh, 28, of Dindigul, K. Ajay Kannan, 21, of Thirupuvanam in Sivaganga district, and K. Pandi Selvam, 39, of Melur in Madurai district.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team, led by Sub-Inspector Alagupandi, conducted a special raid at the alleged residence of Devayani at Maruthanikulam near here around 6 p.m. and seized 20 kg of ganja.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.