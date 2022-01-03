Five held for murder of youth near Silaiman

Madurai district police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of one K. Premkumar (24) at Sakkimangalam on Sunday.

The police said that Premkumar was found beheaded with multiple cut injuries on his body.

The police said that the deceased had snatched the mobile phone of a local youth G. Karthik Kannan on New Year’s day. Karthik along with his friends had gone to Premkumar’s house and had got the phone back after complaining to his father.

However, Karthik could not stomach the ill-treatment he had been subjected to by Premkumar.

Along with his friends, they picked up Premkumar on a two-wheeler and later murdered him.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran formed special teams to nab the accused. The police have arrested Karthik and his friends, M. Arunkumar, M. Ramesh, N. Samayamuthu and M. Tamilarasan all from Silaiman area.

The SP has warned people with stringent action if they are found to consume liquor in public places and create nuisance to people. He also warned that action would be taken against those riding bikes in rash and negligent manner.