Five held for dacoity near Vembakottai

February 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Sattur

Five persons, including three juveniles, robbed four mobile phones from migrant workers near Vijayakarisalkulam junction on Friday.

Police said that R. Naveenkumar, 43, of Vembakottai, who is a contractor for supply workers to different industries, had brought a couple, S. Kamlal and his wife Reena, from Bihar.

After taking them to a fireworks office where they were employed, he dropped them at a house along Gangarseval Road and left for his house. That night, however, Naveenkumar received a call from Kamlal who alerted him about some strangers knocking at their door.

When Naveenkumar sent some of his acquaintances to the spot, they found five persons, including G. Gauthampandi of Vijayakarisalkulam and M. Vignesh of Vembakottai, standing there. When the couple opened the door of their house, the accused had pulled the woman by her hand.

Later, one of them pulled out a knife and threatened them with dire consequences and snatched the mobile phones from four persons and fled the scene.

Based on Naveenkumar’s complaint, the Vembakottai police booked them for dacoity and for sexually harassing the woman. All the five were arrested and the robbed mobile phones were retrieved from them, the police said.