ADVERTISEMENT

Five held for dacoity near Vembakottai

February 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Sattur

Sundar S 5988

Five persons, including three juveniles, robbed four mobile phones from migrant workers near Vijayakarisalkulam junction on Friday.

Police said that R. Naveenkumar, 43, of Vembakottai, who is a contractor for supply workers to different industries, had brought a couple, S. Kamlal and his wife Reena, from Bihar.

After taking them to a fireworks office where they were employed, he dropped them at a house along Gangarseval Road and left for his house. That night, however, Naveenkumar received a call from Kamlal who alerted him about some strangers knocking at their door.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When Naveenkumar sent some of his acquaintances to the spot, they found five persons, including G. Gauthampandi of Vijayakarisalkulam and M. Vignesh of Vembakottai, standing there. When the couple opened the door of their house, the accused had pulled the woman by her hand.

Later, one of them pulled out a knife and threatened them with dire consequences and snatched the mobile phones from four persons and fled the scene.

Based on Naveenkumar’s complaint, the Vembakottai police booked them for dacoity and for sexually harassing the woman. All the five were arrested and the robbed mobile phones were retrieved from them, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US