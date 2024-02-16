ADVERTISEMENT

Five held for BJP functionary’s murder in Madurai

February 16, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police have arrested five persons, including a former employee, M. Maruthupandi, 27, in connection with the murder of BJP functionary P. Sakthivel, 40, near Vandiyur here on Thursday.

Three of the arrested persons suffered injuries on their legs when they reportedly jumped into a quarry pit in an attempt to escape from the police custody.

A statement from the police said Maruthupandian had developed enmity with Sakthivel after the latter pestered him to repay a loan he had taken from him. Maruthupandi had earlier worked in the rice mill run by Sakthivel.

Since, Sakthivel had threatened to beat him up in the presence of his wife, Maruthupandi conspired with his brother M. Ranjithkumar, 24, to murder him.

The brothers from LKP Nagar in Kalmedu sought the help of R. Thennarasu, 21, P. Akash, 27, and M. Akilan, 19, to murder Sakthivel.

After following him for a couple of days, they waylaid him on the way to Sangu Nagar on Thursday morning and attacked him with lethal weapons. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the accused from a hideout in Kadachanendal.

Based on their confession, the police team took Maruthupandi, Ranjithkumar and Thennarasu to recover the weapons they used for the murder from a quarry pit in Pandiankottai.

However, suddenly the trio attempted to escape from the police custody, jumped into a pit and suffered injuries. Later, all the five accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

CONNECT WITH US