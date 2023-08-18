HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five held for assaulting SC boy

August 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kazhugumalai police have arrested five teenagers, including two college students, for allegedly assaulting a Class 11 Scheduled Caste student on Friday. Police said an altercation broke out between the school students on Thursday. One among them sustained injuries and was admitted to the GH in Kovilpatti. Preliminary inquiries revealed that two college students also figured in the assault. Based on the complaint, the police arrested five students and seized two bikes from them. The hunt is on to nab a few more. Kazhugumalai police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.