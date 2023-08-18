August 18, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Kazhugumalai police have arrested five teenagers, including two college students, for allegedly assaulting a Class 11 Scheduled Caste student on Friday. Police said an altercation broke out between the school students on Thursday. One among them sustained injuries and was admitted to the GH in Kovilpatti. Preliminary inquiries revealed that two college students also figured in the assault. Based on the complaint, the police arrested five students and seized two bikes from them. The hunt is on to nab a few more. Kazhugumalai police have registered a case.