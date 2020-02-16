Five held for abusing three children

SRIVILLIPUTTUR

In a shocking incident, three children, including a boy, had been sexually assaulted by a group of five villagers for several days in a village under Watrap police station limits in Virudhunagar district.

Following a complaint from the parents of one of the children, the police have arrested V. Vellaichamy (68), C. Ganesan (40), V. Eranaveeran (65), M. Thiruvan (55) and V. Radhakrishnan (43).

The police said that the seven-year-old boy complained of pain on Friday. When the parents enquired him, he told them about Thiruvan forcing him for unnatural sex. The police said that the parents came to know that the five accused had also been abusing two girls of the village.

When the villagers questioned them, a scuffle broke out between them. However, by then, Watrap police came to know about the incident and arrested the accused.

The personnel attached to the All Women Police Station, Srivilliputtur, have booked them under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.