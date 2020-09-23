Five get life term for SI’s murder

RAMANATHAPURAM

The Paramakudi Additional District Sessions Judge Malarmannan on Wednesday sentenced five persons to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of a sub-inspector of police.

According to the prosecution, SI of Police Sivasubramanian (44) of Keezhakudi in Virudhunagar district was working in Abiramam police station near Kamudi in the district.

In April 2006, when he was on night rounds, an eight member armed gang attacked the SI at Nandiseri and relieved him of his ring, wrist watch, mobile phone and murdered him.

At that hour, when a policeman Bose (40), a head constable attached to Mandalamanickam police station, was proceeding on his bike to his native village near Abiramam, he was also assaulted by the gang. However, he escaped with injuries, though he lost his valuables.

The police had registered a case and arrested all the eight accused.

While T. Muthuramalingam (38), an accused, was acquitted, Duraipandi (40) and Muniasami (38) died during the conduct of the hearings, the court awarded life sentence to all the other five persons — M Murugesan (38) of Keerathurai, Madurai, Gnanavelpandi (39) of Villapuram, Madurai, P. Ravi Shanmugam of Keerathurai, Madurai, V Thirumurthi (39) and T Muthuramalingam (42) on charges of murdering the police officer and imposed fines of ₹ 2000 each.

The court also awarded seven year jail and ₹ 1000 fine to each of the five persons for assault on Bose.