Five from Delhi held on impersonation charges; produced before Dindigul court

June 24, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Dindigul Town North Police have arrested five persons on charges of impersonation and among other criminal offences here on Saturday.

Following a complaint from School Education Department officials, the police had registered a case.

According to the complaint, a person identified as Megraj Rai (62) of New Delhi had allegedly shown a letter apparently signed by Chief Educational Officer Nazarudeen addressed to the HMs.

The letter, police said, had instructed all the Headmasters/Headmistress in the district to allow the holder (Megraj Rai) to canvas and sell his books (magic books, articles) to the students. After the CEO came to know about this fraud, he had written to the HMs to be watchful and that he had not issued any letter as reported by some of the school teachers.

Under such circumstances, when Megraj Rai had visited a government school in Athur, the Headmaster had alerted the CEO, who in turn, informed the police.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Megraj Rai was staying in a lodge near the DIndigul bus stand with four others, whose names were given as Rohith Rai (22), Saman Bai (22), Ajay Raj (23) and Mahendra Raj (30).

Based on the confessions, the police realised that the Megraj Rai and his accomplices had been selling their products to the students for sometime.

It was said that they had got the signature of the CEO from a letter, which was displayed on the notice board at the office of the Chief Educational Officer in Dindigul.

After using it in a letter pad, Megraj Rai and others had shown them to the school HMs to promote and sell their goods, Inspector Rajasekaran said and added that they were produced before a court in DIndigul for judicial custody.

Further investigation was on.

