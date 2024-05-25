GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five fishermen rescued after boat capsized in Palk Bay

Published - May 25, 2024 09:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Five fishermen from Pamban were rescued safely after the boat in which they ventured into the sea capsized along the Palk Bay on Friday afternoon.

Fisheries department officials said on Saturday that despite warnings and weather forecast, the fishermen had ventured into the sea illegally.

It is said that five of them, whose names were given as J Prethishtan (33), K Lenin (52), A Francis (35), R Apslon (22) and Jebamalai set off into the sea for fishing in the boat owned by Jebamalai. As the wind was strong, the country boat capsized.

Shocked, the fishermen held the boat tight and one among them reached their friends in Pamban through mobile phone.

Soon, the fishermen set off into the sea in five country boats and spotted the fishers struggling. Immediately, they were rescued and brought back to the shore in the night.

The fishermen said that they were fishing at a distance of about 12 nautical miles and admitted that they had committed mistake by venturing into the sea.

The first warning was issued and the flag was hoisted at Pamban.

Officials said that they would conduct an inquiry with the fishers for the violation.

